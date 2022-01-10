Oddz Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Oddz has a market cap of $8.59 million and $1.93 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 28.8% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00057066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00088056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.45 or 0.07269728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,835.65 or 0.99897899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00067101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

