OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $53.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.