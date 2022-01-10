ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded to Underperform at Wolfe Research

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

OKE stock opened at $62.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

