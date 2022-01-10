Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Benchmark upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $95.22 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

