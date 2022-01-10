Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $517.58 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $517.58 million and $64.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.74 or 0.00200459 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00036250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00037419 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00455973 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00075029 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

