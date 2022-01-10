Opium Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Opium coin can currently be bought for $1.34 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opium has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $86,996.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00056894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00087462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.98 or 0.07288677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,799.09 or 0.99758329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

