Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 4.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $43,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.51 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

