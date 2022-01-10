Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Financial Comparison

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and Orange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% Orange N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Orbsat and Orange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $5.69 million 4.44 -$2.76 million N/A N/A Orange $48.28 billion 0.59 $5.51 billion N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Volatility & Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbsat and Orange, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange 1 6 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Orange beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

