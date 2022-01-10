Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

