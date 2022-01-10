Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,355 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $119,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.71. 22,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,338. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.