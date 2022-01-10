Oxler Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 474,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,178,000 after acquiring an additional 152,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $5.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.51. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $10,543,900 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

