Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 133,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $13.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.16. The stock had a trading volume of 388,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,477. The company has a market capitalization of $885.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.84. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

