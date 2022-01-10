Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.81 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.