PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post $342.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.90 million and the lowest is $333.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $299.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $50.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,103,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,846,000 after buying an additional 596,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

