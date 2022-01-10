PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.36.

PACW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

