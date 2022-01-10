Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $615.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $580.82.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $525.49 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.97 and a 200 day moving average of $468.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,875 shares of company stock worth $30,746,594 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

