Papp L Roy & Associates Cuts Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Papp L Roy & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $4.50 on Monday, hitting $167.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,195. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $169.44 and a one year high of $451.77. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.95.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,352 shares of company stock worth $21,050,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.