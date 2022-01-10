Papp L Roy & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 59.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after buying an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

