Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.41. 3,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,640. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.65 and a 200 day moving average of $248.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

