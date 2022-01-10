Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,897. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.