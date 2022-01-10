Papp L Roy & Associates Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.8% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.45 on Monday, hitting $608.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $638.38 and a 200-day moving average of $584.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

