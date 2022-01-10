Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $64.58. 712,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,013,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

