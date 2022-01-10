Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.57. 36,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,878. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.