Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after buying an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $233.35. 31,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.60. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.