Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $63.74 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 5.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $63,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,882. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.