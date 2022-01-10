Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $8.92 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $239.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

