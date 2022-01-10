Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $19.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $547.65. 48,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,560. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.33 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $639.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

