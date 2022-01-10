Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $979.50.

NYSE:BLK traded down $26.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $865.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,020. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $924.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.