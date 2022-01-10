Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,440 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $295.74. 38,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,847,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.30 and its 200 day moving average is $307.41. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

