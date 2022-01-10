Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 295 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Shares of BX traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.23. 63,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,934. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $5,039,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

