Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,992 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Paylocity worth $29,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the third quarter worth about $662,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $206.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.14.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.16.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

