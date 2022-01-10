PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,841. The stock has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $291,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

