PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will report $25.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. 21,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,305. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $337.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,819 shares of company stock worth $552,330 in the last three months. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 186,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.