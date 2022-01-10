Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,247,000 after buying an additional 302,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

