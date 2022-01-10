Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 315,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC

