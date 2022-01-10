Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEB. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE:PEB opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.88. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.44%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $772,842 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

