PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will report $21.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the highest is $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $20.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,669. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $518.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

