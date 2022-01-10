Peony Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $27.47 million and $112,107.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00036397 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 93,243,098 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

