Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,568 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after acquiring an additional 200,689 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NovoCure stock traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -225.93 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.14.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.