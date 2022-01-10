Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.5% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.30.

SHW stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $321.49. 13,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,849. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

