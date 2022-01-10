Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $301,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after acquiring an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPST shares. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.77.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $8.75 on Monday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 87,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,883,265. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.44. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.85.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $7,590,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,875,366 shares of company stock worth $417,094,154 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

