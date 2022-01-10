Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

OIH traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.13. 18,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.31. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $156.89 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.