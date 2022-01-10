Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 68.2% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 219,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 550.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 319,264 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,627,000 after buying an additional 270,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,658. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.43.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

