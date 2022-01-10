PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

PETQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PetIQ has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $598.45 million, a PE ratio of -44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PetIQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PetIQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

