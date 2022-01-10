PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Short Interest Update

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 314,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in PetroChina by 171.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter valued at $5,950,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $48.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

