Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.72 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

