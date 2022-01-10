Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.95 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $93.95 million and approximately $30.05 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

