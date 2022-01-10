Phore Hits One Day Volume of $2,232.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,232.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003554 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.88 or 0.00420364 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,817,497 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

