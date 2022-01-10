Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 79,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 917,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,234,000 after acquiring an additional 53,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 572.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $42.46 and a 1-year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

