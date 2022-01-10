Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 2,697 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $318.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $248.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

